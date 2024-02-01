95% rise in drug driving arrests in Kerry over five-year period

There has been a 95% rise in arrests for drug driving incidents in Kerry over five years.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent Joint Policing Meeting.

The statistics show that between 2019 and 2023, there was a 95% increase in drug driving arrests in the county.

In 2019, 58 arrests were made for driving while intoxicated – drug driving in Kerry.

This figure rose to 99 in 2020, before falling to 58 in 2021.

81 arrests for drug driving were made in Kerry in 2022, while 113 incidents were recorded last year.

This represents a 40% rise year-on-year for drug-driving incidents in the county.