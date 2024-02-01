Advertisement
News

95% rise in drug driving arrests in Kerry over five-year period

Feb 1, 2024 08:44 By radiokerrynews
95% rise in drug driving arrests in Kerry over five-year period
Share this article

There has been a 95% rise in arrests for drug driving incidents in Kerry over five years.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent Joint Policing Meeting.

The statistics show that between 2019 and 2023, there was a 95% increase in drug driving arrests in the county.

Advertisement

In 2019, 58 arrests were made for driving while intoxicated – drug driving in Kerry.

This figure rose to 99 in 2020, before falling to 58 in 2021.

81 arrests for drug driving were made in Kerry in 2022, while 113 incidents were recorded last year.

Advertisement

This represents a 40% rise year-on-year for drug-driving incidents in the county.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cllr says need for traffic calming measures along death-trap road in Cordal
Advertisement
Ireland South MEP urges Government to fight planned changes to European pharmaceutical laws
Astellas can proceed with major development in Tralee as no planning appeals lodged
Advertisement

Recommended

Littler To Make Premier League Debut
Thursday Badminton Results
McIlroy and Power In Action Today
Irish Player Joins Championship Side
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus