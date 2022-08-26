94 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at end of July

94 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of July.

The figures cover from July 25th to 31st and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.

In the south-west region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 74 families, including 145 children, accessing emergency accommodation.

Nationally, more than ten and a half thousand people (10,568) are in homeless accommodation, which is a record high.

The report doesn’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, those in direct provision or Ukrainian refugees.

The full report can be seen here:

https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/7d630-homeless-report-july-2022/