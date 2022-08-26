Advertisement
News

94 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at end of July

Aug 26, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
94 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at end of July 94 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry at end of July
Share this article

94 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of July.

The figures cover from July 25th to 31st and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.

In the south-west region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 74 families, including 145 children, accessing emergency accommodation.

Advertisement

Nationally, more than ten and a half thousand people (10,568) are in homeless accommodation, which is a record high.

The report doesn’t include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, those in direct provision or Ukrainian refugees.

The full report can be seen here:

Advertisement

https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/7d630-homeless-report-july-2022/

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus