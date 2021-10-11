860 Kerry drivers on fourth or subsequent learner permit

Over 860 drivers in Kerry are on their fourth or subsequent learner permit.

This is according to the Road Safety Authority's annual report, which has information on driving tests, instructors and licences in the country.

Among other restrictions, B learner permit drivers must be accompanied by a driving instructor or a full licence holder when driving.

Of the 7,300 learner permits issued in the county, 867 drivers are on their fourth or subsequent permit.

