Advertisement
News

860 Kerry drivers on fourth or subsequent learner permit

Oct 11, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrysport
860 Kerry drivers on fourth or subsequent learner permit 860 Kerry drivers on fourth or subsequent learner permit
Share this article

Over 860 drivers in Kerry are on their fourth or subsequent learner permit.

This is according to the Road Safety Authority's annual report, which has information on driving tests, instructors and licences in the country.

Among other restrictions, B learner permit drivers must be accompanied by a driving instructor or a full licence holder when driving.

Advertisement

Of the 7,300 learner permits issued in the county, 867 drivers are on their fourth or subsequent permit.

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus