83 people with Covid in UHK

Mar 29, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
83 people with Covid 19 are being treated in University Hospital Kerry.

That's one up on yesterday's figure.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister says there has been no advice to reintroduce Covid restrictions at the moment.

Stephen Donnelly has instead urged anyone who has yet to get the booster vaccine to do so.

Nationally, 1,605 people are in hospital with the virus, with 54 in ICU.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says there are people who weren't initially eligible to get a booster jab who can now get one.

