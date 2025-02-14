An 82-year-old Kerry man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for abusing his daughter from a young age.

Edward ‘Eddie’ Molyneaux of Kilshenane, Listowel, was found guilty by unanimous verdict at the Central Criminal Court in Cork of the rape and assault of his daughter.

The Honourable Ms Justice Siobhan Lankford noted in her judgment that Mr Molyneaux had showed no remorse.

Advertisement

Mr Molyneaux can now be named after his daughter Marie Murphy waived her right to anonymity in relation to the abuse she suffered.

Edward Molyneaux was convicted of 61 charges of rape, three of indecent assault, and two of assault causing harm.

Last week, in her victim impact statement, Ms Murphy outlined the effect the abuse had on her from an early age.

Advertisement

She said she was robbed of her childhood innocence, that she was coercively controlled by her father and knew no different.

Mr Molyneaux had made admissions to gardaí, telling them under caution he didn’t understand the rape part as it was all volunteered.

He subsequently denied all charges at trial and did not accept the verdict of the jury.

Advertisement

Mr Molyneaux’s sentencing hearing was adjourned to this afternoon, when Ms Justice Siobhan Lankford handed down her judgment.

Ms Justice Lankford told the court that there was no admission of guilt, that Mr Molyneaux showed no remorse, and that there was no prospect of rehabilitation.

She handed down a headline sentence of 17 and a half years, reducing this to 15 years, which is to be served in full.

Advertisement

Last week, Senior Counsel for the defence Barry White, instructed by barrister Katie O’Connell and solicitor Eimear Griffin from the office of Pádraig O'Connell, submitted that the sentence should be lowered, as someone at his age has a further life expectancy of about six and a half years.

Mr Molyneaux gave no reaction to the sentence in court.

If you're affected, you may contact the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, Rape Crisis Ireland or One in Four.