Court told 82-year-old Kerryman who abused daughter robbed her of childhood innocence

An 82-year-old Kerryman who raped and sexually abused his daughter has been described in court as a master manipulator who robbed her of her childhood innocence.

The man was found guilty by a jury last week of 61 charges of rape, three of indecent assault and two of assault causing harm, at the Central Criminal Court in Cork on a unanimous verdict.

His daughter read out her victim impact statement in court this afternoon, outlining the effect the abuse had on her from an early age.

The man made full admissions during garda interview, and replied under caution, “I don’t understand the rape part, it was all volunteered”.

He denied all charges at trial and does not accept the jury’s verdict.

Addressing the court this afternoon, his daughter said it’s time to speak out.

She said she was coercively controlled by her father from a very young age, and she knew no different.

She said she was his, to be abused in which ever matter he chose.

The woman added he made her out to be a troublemaker and a liar, so nobody would believe her, and she had no self-belief and low self-esteem.

She said he robbed her of the childhood innocence.

The woman told the court others would see him as a charismatic rogue that would help anyone out, but he was a master manipulator.

She said it was time to rebuild her life, and urged anyone experiencing any form of abuse to be brave and reach out, that there is hope and help.

For the state, Senior Counsel Ray Boland put the offending in the exceptional category which would attract a sentence of between 15 years and life in prison.

Senior Counsel for the defence Barry White, instructed by Junior Counsel Katie O’Connell and solicitor Eimear Griffin, submitted that the sentence should be lowered, as someone at his age has a further life expectancy of about six and a half years.

The case was adjourned to next Friday, when the Honourable Ms Justice Siobhan Lankford will sentence the man for his crimes.

If you're affected, you may contact the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, Rape Crisis Ireland or One in Four.