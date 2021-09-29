8 Kerry walking trails added to Walks Scheme

Eight Kerry walking trails have been added to the Walks Scheme under the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Under the scheme, funding is provided to farmers and other landowners to maintain the trails that travel through their holdings; 130 Kerry farmers will now be involved.

The trails added are the Dingle Way, Keel Loop Walk, Caher Marsh Walk, Bolus Head/Skellig Way, North Kerry Way, Glenageenty Loops, Pound/Knockernawaddra and Emlagh Loop/Reenroe Cliff Walk.

Advertisement

Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says this is great news for Kerry and a stepping stone to further trail development throughout the county.