70-year-old woman missing from Millstreet in North Cork

May 22, 2024 13:34 By radiokerrynews
70-year-old woman missing from Millstreet in North Cork
A 70-year-old Dublin woman, who was down visiting family in Millstreet in North Cork, has been reported missing since Sunday.

Nuala Molloy is described as being approximately 5’ 5” in height, of medium build, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí believe she travelled to Dublin and was seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday, Tuesday 21st May.

It is unknown what Nuala was wearing when she left Millstreet.

Gardaí and Nuala’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Nuala's whereabouts are asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 205 90, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

