65% uptake in cervical screenings in Kerry over five years

There was below two-thirds uptake of cervical screenings in Kerry over a five-year period.

That’s according to figures in the HSE’s new cervical check programme report.

It shows that between 2017 until March 2022, there was a 65% uptake in cervical screenings in the county.

Nationally, between April 1st 2020 and March 31st 2022, over 520,000 (526,816 women were screened), with 88.8% testing negative for HPV.

The report highlights the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on the delivery of cervical screening, including pausing screening for 3 months in 2020.

The figures show, screening uptakes are highest in Carlow (at 75%), while it’s lowest in Laois, where uptake was 60%.