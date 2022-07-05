Advertisement
6 in 10 Kerry workers favour working from remote hubs

Jul 5, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
More than six in 10 workers favour the idea of working from remote hubs.

According to the lates Taxbac.com Sentiment Survey, 55% of those working considered working in the office to be more expensive than working from home.

Just over a fifth of respondents said they’d rather work from home all the time with 16% preferring to work from the office.

The government has spent more than €100 million upgrading and converting buildings into remote working hubs around the country with a target of 400 by 2025.

 

 

