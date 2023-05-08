57% of Kerry businesses unaware of no contactless limit on mobile wallets

57% of Kerry businesses are unaware there’s no contactless limit on mobile wallets, such as Google and Apple Pay.

That’s according to a survey of businesses by BOI Payment Acceptance (BOIPA), a provider of payment technology solutions.

58% of Kerry businesses said accepting more card payments is more cost effective, safer, and secure than handling cash.

Under half (48%) of Kerry merchants expect to grow this year, and the cost-of-living crisis and running costs are their key concerns.