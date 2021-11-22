5,634 cases of COVID-19 this evening

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,634 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 684 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of which 126 were in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan says incidence of COVID-19 is continuing to rise, and today, we are once again reporting a concerning number of confirmed cases.

Advertisement

He says we can change the trajectory of this disease by breaking the chains of transmission and the best way to do that is to continue to adhere to all the layers of the public health advice.