52 Kerry homes were upgraded under the Better Energy Warmer Homes scheme last year.

That’s the third highest rate in Munster and the 11th highest nationally.

The scheme delivers free energy upgrades for eligible homeowners in low-income households, who are most at risk of energy poverty.

Advertisement

The figures were provided to Labour TD Alan Kelly, by Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan.

Nationally, over 2,120 homes were upgraded under the scheme last year.