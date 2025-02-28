Advertisement
Feb 28, 2025 17:42 By radiokerrynews
52 adults in emergency accommodation in Kerry in January
52 adults were in emergency accommodation in Kerry during the last full week of January.

The Department of Housing published its January homelessness report this afternoon.

It revealed that a record 15,286 people were homeless nationwide during the week of 20th to 26th January.

That total includes 4,603 children living in B&Bs and hotels.

The figure is almost 13 per cent higher than a year ago and has increased by 422 people since the previous month.

Homelessness remains a significant issue in the South-West, particularly for single adults and families with children.

During that week, 663 adults accessed local authority-managed emergency accommodation in Kerry and Cork, with men making up 64 per cent of that number.

Nearly 60 per cent (59%) of those affected in the South-West region were aged 25 to 44, while 14 per cent were between 18 and 24.

Almost a quarter (24 per cent) were aged 45 to 64, and 3 per cent were over 65.

The majority (75.71 per cent) of adults in emergency accommodation in the region were Irish or EU citizens.

During the same period, 96 families in Kerry and Cork required emergency housing, including 199 children.

