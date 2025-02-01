46 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry in December.

The figures cover from December 23rd to 29th and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were there were 104 families including 207 children, accessing emergency accommodation at the end of December giving a total figure of 637 individuals homeless.

Nationally, the number of people homeless in December is over 14,800 (14,864).