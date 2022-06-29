50 new jobs for Killarney with opening of new restaurant and cocktail bar

50 new jobs have been announced for Killarney with the opening of a new restaurant and cocktail bar.

Located on Main Street, Hilliard's is a new development undertaken by the Sheahan Group, and is located on the exact site of the former R Hillard and Sons department store.

The new venture brings 50 new jobs to Killarney, adding to over 500 people currently employed by the Group.

House of Hilliard was originally established in 1848 and traded as a department store for 148 years.

The official opening of the new restaurant and bar is due to take place on Friday, July 8.