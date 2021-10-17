Advertisement
News

5% of Kerry pubs permanently closed since start of pandemic

Oct 17, 2021 16:10 By radiokerrynews
5% of Kerry pubs permanently closed since start of pandemic
5% of pubs in Kerry have closed permanently since the start of the pandemic.

That's according to analysis of seven-day pub licence renewals by the Vintners' Federation of Ireland (VFI) and the Licenced Vintners' Association (LVA).

The figures show 448 seven-day pubs were in operation in Kerry as of January 2020, but this has fallen to 426 as of last month.

In the same period, Cork lost 37 pubs, while Dublin and Donegal lost 33 each.

The VFI says it highlights how pubs bore the brunt of Covid restrictions, and is calling on the Government to proceed with the easing of restrictions as planned next Friday.

