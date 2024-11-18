Advertisement
5 arrested in relation to anti-social behaviour in Tarbert on Halloween

Nov 18, 2024 17:15 By radiokerrynews
30 people have been interviewed in relation to dangerous anti-social behaviour in Tarbert on Halloween, while five have been arrested

Videos circulated on social media purportedly showing groups of young people dressed all in black, wearing balaclavas and hoodies, and setting off fireworks in the village.

Parents have shared how they had to bring young children home early from trick-or-treating for fear of their safety.

Several local councillors have called for CCTV cameras to be installed in North Kerry as soon as possible to combat anti-social behaviour.

Listowel Garda station can be contacted on 068 50820 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

