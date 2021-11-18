4,650 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed this evening

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 643 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of which 118 were in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health says approximately one in six people in Ireland experienced COVID-like symptoms such as cough, sore throat, high temperature or other flu like symptoms in the past week.

He says the single most important action a person can take if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19 is to self-isolate and arrange a PCR test – not an antigen test.

He adds if you want to avoid passing COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses on to friends, family or work colleagues, rapidly self-isolating as soon as your symptoms begin is the most important thing can do.