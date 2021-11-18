Advertisement
News

4,650 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed this evening

Nov 18, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
4,650 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed this evening 4,650 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed this evening
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
Share this article

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 643 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of which 118 were in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health says approximately one in six people in Ireland experienced COVID-like symptoms such as cough, sore throat, high temperature or other flu like symptoms in the past week.

Advertisement

He says the single most important action a person can take if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19 is to self-isolate and arrange a PCR test – not an antigen test.

He adds if you want to avoid passing COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses on to friends, family or work colleagues, rapidly self-isolating as soon as your symptoms begin is the most important thing can do.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus