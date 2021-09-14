42% reduction in adults in Kerry in emergency accommodation

There's been a 42% reduction in the number of adults in emergency accommodation in Kerry in a year.

The data was revealed following a motion by Cllr Niall Kelleher at the monthly Killarney Municipal District meeting. Kerry County Council said on July 20th last year, 137 adults and 47 dependents were in emergency accommodation.

12 months later (25th July 2021), there were 79 adults and 8 dependents in emergency housing in the county.

The council noted that although there was a reduction the problems for those in emergency accommodation are complex.It has awarded a contract to the Peter McVerry Trust for two tenancy sustainment officers to work with people who have recently exited homelessness; the officers will work closely with the local authority.

The local authority says more housing projects are also being developed.

Cllr Kelleher said the council must consider those not going into emergency accommodation, he said many people in need are taken in by family members and these people are not counted in official figures.