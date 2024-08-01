Advertisement
400 detected driving without insurance in Kerry so far this year

Aug 1, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
400 detected driving without insurance in Kerry so far this year
Garda Checkpoint. Image from the Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region
Around 400 people have been detected driving without insurance on Kerry roads so far this year.

Inspector Gary O’Carroll, from the Kerry Roads Policing Unit of An Garda Síochána, says it’s frightening to see the number of people who continue to drive without insurance.

Inspector Carroll added that the increased detection has been aided, in part, by a new app which helps gardaí to check if a vehicle is insured.

Inspector Gary Carroll says there’s also been a significant rise in detecting drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

He says nine arrests have been made for this in the last week in Kerry.

