40 Kerry children overdue vital HSE assessment

40 children in Kerry are currently overdue for a HSE assessment of need.

The assessment of need outlines what services a child requires to meet their needs, and would include the likes of autism support, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy.

The Disability Act states children are entitled to a completed assessment of need within six months of a request or referral.

Advertisement

HSE data shows nationally, 12,722 children are overdue this assessment of need, with 40 in Kerry, and experts say waiting for an assessment can lead to regression.

Charlotte Cahill's five year old daughter Cyra, who is non-verbal is waiting 3 years for the assessment.

She says they've had to get private speech and language therapy for her: