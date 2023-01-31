Advertisement
News

40% increase in road traffic collisions attended by Kerry Fire Service last year

Jan 31, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
40% increase in road traffic collisions attended by Kerry Fire Service last year
There was a 40% increase in the number of road traffic collisions attended by the Kerry Fire Service between January and November last year.

The figures were compiled by Chief Fire Officer for Kerry Andrew Macilwraith and were presented to members of Kerry County Council.

The Kerry Fire Service attended 176 collisions around Kerry last year between January to the end of November.

That’s up from 125 for the same period in 2021, which is an increase of 40%.

During these eleven months, the Kerry Fire Service was mobilised 1,269 times.

That’s an increase of over 6% when compared to the same period in 2021, when the fire service in Kerry was mobilised 1,193 times.

The Kerry Fire Service responded 217 false alarm calls during the year; 209 were deemed to be with good intent, while eight were described as malicious calls.

 

