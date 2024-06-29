Advertisement
News

39 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry

Jun 29, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
39 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry
39 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of May.

That’s an increase of one when compared to the previous month; there were 38 adults in homeless accommodation in the county at the end of April.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 94 families including 163 children, accessing emergency accommodation.

Nationally, the number of homeless people is over 14,159 people were homeless in May, which is a record high.

The figures cover from May 20th to 26th and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.

