38 homeless adults in Kerry during last week of  April

Jun 1, 2024 12:10 By radiokerrynews
38 homeless adults in Kerry during last week of  April
38 adults accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in Kerry during the week 22-28 April 2024 - or 0.4% of all homeless adults in the county.

That's according to the Department of Housing's Monthly Homelessness Report for April.

More than 14 thousand people (14,009) are registered as homeless in Ireland for the first time ever - 14 per cent up on the total a year ago.

558 adults were homeless in the Cork-Kerry region during the snapshot week of the 22 to the 28 of April; 38 of those were in Kerry.

Two thirds of homeless adults in the south-west that week were men, four-in-five were single, and three-in-five were aged between 25 and 44.

157 children were homeless between Cork and Kerry

Three quarters of homeless adults in the region were either Irish, British or EU nationals.

