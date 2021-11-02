The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,726 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The 14-day incidence stands at 695 per 100,000, an increase of 18% on last week.

As of 8am today, 493 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, of which 90 were in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health says COVID-19 is circulating widely in the community, but we have the tools to limit its spread.

He says it's known that vaccination is very successful at preventing severe illness and hospitalisation, and he urges anyone who still needs to get their COVID vaccine to do so.

He added it's also known that, even when vaccinated, people still need to practice basic public health interventions - washing hands, opening windows, wearing masks, and staying home when displaying symptoms.