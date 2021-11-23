The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,666 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, 638 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 130 were in ICU.
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health is asking people to focus on these five actions to reduce your risk and keep yourself and your loved ones safe:
- If you have cold or flu like symptoms, isolate immediately and get a PCR test, not an antigen test
- Prioritise who you need to meet
- Meet others outdoors and open windows when indoors
- Wear a mask properly
- Use the right test and understand what the test result means