366 births recorded in Kerry in the fourth quarter of 2023

Over 360 births were registered in Kerry between October and December last year.

That’s according to the CSO Vital Statistics report for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The report shows mothers in the 35-39 age range accounted for most births in the time.

The figures from the Central Statistics Office show 366 births were registered in Kerry in the fourth quarter of last year.

188 males and 178 females were born in the county – which is classified by area of residence of the mother.

The 35-39 age category accounted for the highest number of births registered by age of mother, with 127 recorded between October and December.

The 30-34 age range had the second highest amount of new born registrations, with 120; 58 births were recorded in Kerry in the 25-29 age category, while mothers aged 40 years and over accounted for 35 births.

22 births were registered to mothers in the 20-24 age range, while mother under 20 years of age accounted for four births.

The figures show the birth rate in Kerry in the fourth quarter of last year was 8.9%