365 births registered in Kerry in the third quarter of 2023

Mar 27, 2024
365 births registered in Kerry in the third quarter of 2023
Over 360 births were registered in Kerry between July and September last year.

That’s according to figures released in the CSO’s vital statistics report for the third quarter of 2023.

Nationally, almost 13,900 (13,848) births were registered, a drop of 1.7% on the same period the year before.

According to the Central Statistics Office, 365 births were registered in Kerry between July and September 2023.

185 males and 180 females were born in the county – which is classified by area of residence of the mother.

The 30-34 age category accounted for the highest of births registered by age of mother, with 133 recorded between July and September.

The 35-39 age category had the second highest amounts of births, with 108; followed by the 25-29 age bracket, where 62 births were registered in the county.

33 births were recorded in Kerry, of mothers in the 40 years and over category; 23 were recorded in the 20-24 age range; while 6 births were registered in the under 20 years of age category.

The average age in the county, of mothers giving birth for the first time was 31.3; while the average age of mothers giving birth during the third quarter of last year was 33.2.

Of the 365 births registered in Kerry during the period, 166 were outside of marriage, of which 104 were outside of marriage same address.

Meanwhile, 199 births registered were within marriage.

365 births registered in Kerry in the third quarter of 2023

