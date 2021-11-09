Advertisement
3,578 news cases of COVID-19 confirmed

Nov 9, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 520 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 83 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Today we are reporting 3,578 cases of COVID-19, with 520 cases in hospital and 83 in ICU.

“We have reported over 44,000 cases in the past 14 days. The volume of disease in the community is really very high and represents a significant risk to those who are most vulnerable in our society.

“We need to continue to use all of the tools available to us to protect ourselves and others. By layering all of the public health measures with which we are now so familiar, we can help to break the chains of transmission. Ensure that you are washing your hands regularly, wearing a mask on public transport and in other social settings, try to meet others outdoors and ensure that indoor spaces are well-ventilated, and of course it remains essential that anyone with symptoms isolates and gets tested.

