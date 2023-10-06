Chairman of Killarney TidyTowns says win is tribute to late Yvonne Quill

Killarney has been named as Ireland's Tidiest Large Town.

The winners of the 2023 SuperValu TidyTowns awards were announced today.

Killarney was the overall winner of the Ireland’s Tidiest Large Towns category.

Advertisement

Chairman of Killarney TidyTowns, Michael Gleeson says the win is an honour to the late Yvonne Quill, who passed away last year.

Mrs. Quill was Chairperson of the Killarney Tidy Towns and Killarney Looking Good committee

Advertisement

Cathoairleach of Killarney, Brendan Cronin, said the win is a testament to the sense of community in the town and paid tribute to every person involved.

Other Kerry towns and villages were also honoured.

Advertisement

Castlegregory Tidy Towns was highly commended in the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan category, while Sneem was named the Small Town winner in this category.

Ballyduff was named the Village and Small Town winner in the Climate Action Award.

Tralee, Killarney, Kenamare and Listowel all won gold medals, with Killarney, Kenmare and Listowel being named county first, second and third respectively.

Advertisement

Sneem and Portmagee were both awarded bronze medals, with the Spa winning an endevour award.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Jim Finucane paid tribute to all of the Tidy Towns Committees across the county and praised their efforts in keeping Kerry clean and green.

Nationally, Abbeyleix in Laois has been named Ireland's Tidiest Town, Geashill in Offaly is Ireland's Tidiest Village and Ballincollig in Cork won Ireland's Tidiest Large Urban Centre.