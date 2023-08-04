35% drop in people in Kerry treated for problem alcohol use

The number of people in Kerry treated for problem alcohol use has decreased by almost 35% in the last six years.

That’s according to data in the Health Research Board’s report on 2022 Alcohol Treatment Demand in Ireland.

The data, from the National Drug Treatment Reporting System, shows the number of people living in Kerry treated for alcohol as a main problem was 256 last year; this is 3.4% of the national total.

This is a fall of 34% since 2016, when 391 people in Kerry were treated for alcohol as a main problem by the health service; this represented 5.1% of the national total.

The lowest figures for Kerry in the last six years were during 2020 and 2021, but the report notes this coincided with COVID-19 restrictions, which presented increased risks for people who use drugs and alcohol, and significant challenges for treatment providers.