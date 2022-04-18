34 probationer Gardaí assigned to Kerry Garda Division over past four years

34 probationer Gardaí have been assigned to the Kerry Garda Division over the past four years.

Six were assigned to Kerry last year, while 14 were stationed in the county in 2020 and a further 14 were assigned to the Kerry Garda Division in 2018.

None were assigned to the county in 2019 or so far this year, according to figures provided by the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

She provided the information following a question from Independent TD Seán Canney in the Dáil recently.

Nationally since the reopening of the Garda College in September 2014, more than 3,800 Gardaí have been assigned throughout the country.

