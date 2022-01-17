33 jobs created in Údarás-supported companies in Kerry during 2021

33 jobs were created in Údarás-supported companies in Kerry during 2021.

However, due to the effects of the pandemic, there were also a number of jobs lost. Údarás na Gaeltachta supports businesses and clients in Gaeltacht regions.

During 2021, 33 new jobs were created in companies in the food and drinks, services and tourism sectors in Kerry Gaeltachts. When the number of jobs lost is taken into account, there was a net increase of six jobs on the previous year.

Údarás says companies in Kerry showed significant stability this year and employment was preserved or increased in 92% of client companies.

It adds it approved a number of projects during the year which will create 80 new jobs in Kerry, with an investment of over €2.3m.

The majority of the new jobs will be created in the food and drinks, tourism and science sectors.