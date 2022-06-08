31 patients waiting on trolleys in UHK today

31 patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department today.

That's according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.

They also show there were 26 patients waiting for a bed in UHK yesterday.

Nationally, there are 546 patients waiting on trolleys in hospitals today.

The most overcrowded is University Hospital Limerick where there are 95 people waiting on trolleys, while there are 63 waiting for a bed at Cork University Hospital.