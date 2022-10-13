Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Kenmare crash

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a road collision last evening that claimed the life of a young man in Kenmare.

Two other people were injured in the crash, one of whom was taken to hospital.

Just before 6 o'clock yesterday evening, a two-car collision occurred on the N70 at Dromquinna, Kenmare

A male aged in his 20s, who was a rear seat passenger, was fatally injured.

His body was removed from the scene to University Hospital Kerry, where a post mortem is expected to take place at a later date.

The female driver in her 20s received medical attention at the scene, while the male front seat passenger was taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for his injuries.

The female driver of the second car, and her passenger - a teenager girl - were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are expected to conduct an examination of the scene this morning.

Local diversions are in place and it is expected to be this afternoon before the road is reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam and were travelling on the N70 in the townland of Dromquinna, Kenmare between 5.30p.m. and 6p.m. are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 663 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.