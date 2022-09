Mr Price is to open a new store in Kerry, creating 30 new jobs.

The new shop will open in Church Street, Castleisland in November.

It’ll be the Irish discount retailer’s fourth store in Kerry; there are also Mr Price stores in Tralee, Killarney and Cahersiveen.

A recruitment drive is underway to fill the positions.

It’s the second jobs boost for the county this week; pizza chain Domino’s is also creating 30 jobs in its Tralee and Killarney stores.