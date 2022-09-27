Advertisement
News

30 jobs to be created in Kerry by Domino’s

Sep 27, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrynews
30 jobs to be created in Kerry by Domino’s 30 jobs to be created in Kerry by Domino’s
Share this article

30 jobs are to be created in Kerry by pizza chain, Domino’s.

It’s part of a major new recruitment drive to fill 1,000 roles nationwide.

The company says around 30 of these jobs will be in their Kerry stores in Tralee and Killarney.

Advertisement

The recruitment campaign comes ahead of the company’s busy festive season.

Domino’s is looking for delivery drivers, in-store team members, and pizza makers, with a variety of

shifts available.

Advertisement

Domino’s new recruitment advert which can be watched here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkLW-PU8JX0.

Those interested joining their local Domino’s squad or becoming part of the wider Domino’s business can find more details here dominos-jobs.com.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus