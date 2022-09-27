30 jobs to be created in Kerry by Domino’s

30 jobs are to be created in Kerry by pizza chain, Domino’s.

It’s part of a major new recruitment drive to fill 1,000 roles nationwide.

The company says around 30 of these jobs will be in their Kerry stores in Tralee and Killarney.

The recruitment campaign comes ahead of the company’s busy festive season.

Domino’s is looking for delivery drivers, in-store team members, and pizza makers, with a variety of

shifts available.

Domino’s new recruitment advert which can be watched here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkLW-PU8JX0 .

Those interested joining their local Domino’s squad or becoming part of the wider Domino’s business can find more details here dominos-jobs.com.