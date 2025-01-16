There are 29 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

They show there are 18 patients waiting on a trolley in UHK’s emergency department, while a further 11 people are waiting on trolleys in wards around the hospital.

National, there are 605 people waiting on trolleys in hospitals today.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding with 110 people waiting on trolleys there.