Advertisement
News

29 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry

Jan 16, 2025 17:50 By radiokerrynews
29 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry
Share this article

There are 29 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

They show there are 18 patients waiting on a trolley in UHK’s emergency department, while a further 11 people are waiting on trolleys in wards around the hospital.

Advertisement

National, there are 605 people waiting on trolleys in hospitals today.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding with 110 people waiting on trolleys there.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

UHK under state of 'escalation' with unprecedented demand for emergency department
Advertisement
UHK collected almost half a million Euro in parking charges in 2023
Cllr O'Donoghue: Important not to give up on rough sleepers in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

UHK under state of 'escalation' with unprecedented demand for emergency department
Cllr O'Donoghue: Important not to give up on rough sleepers in Kerry
UHK collected almost half a million Euro in parking charges in 2023
Government committed to Ireland's energy supply through North Kerry LNG terminal
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus