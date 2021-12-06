29 exceptional needs payments paid to Kerry people to assist with funeral and burial expenses

29 exceptional needs payments (ENP) were paid to people in Kerry to assist with funeral and burial expenses up to the end of September this year.

Minister Heather Humphreys provided the figures following a question from Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke in the Dáil recently.

ENPs help meet essential, once-off expenditure costs which a person couldn't reasonably be expected to meet from their weekly income.

In 2020, sixty of these payments were given for funeral and burial expenses in Kerry; that compares to 69 in 2019 and 59 in 2018.

Nationally, over 1,880 ENPs have been paid up to the end of September this year.