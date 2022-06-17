Advertisement
News

280 new jobs to be created in Tralee

Jun 17, 2022 08:06 By radiokerrynews
280 new jobs to be created in Tralee 280 new jobs to be created in Tralee
Share this article

280 new jobs are to be created in Tralee.

Irish healthcare communications consultancy and outsourcing organisation RelateCare is creating the jobs in its new facility in the town.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is in Kerry to attend the opening of the new offices today.

Advertisement

This expansion is supported by Enterprise Ireland.

The first 30 of the 280 new staff have just been hired and are working at the Tralee hub of RelateCare which is located on the campus of the Munster Technological University.

Work to recruit 250 additional management executives, support-function staff and front-line access-to-care staff is continuing as part of RelateCare’s ongoing expansion plans.

Advertisement

The Tralee site will support several blue-chip US healthcare clients, with administrative and clinical support services covering access to care activities and post discharge management.

The hub is also in the process of building teams to support Irish clients, and RelateCare will leverage its proximity to the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht to expand its Irish-speaking employee base.

Part of the Akusus Group, which includes Rigneydolphin, the company also recently appointed healthcare and life-sciences expert Liz Shanahan, who is from Castleisland, as its chairperson.

Advertisement

Ms Shanahan says it’s great news for the county.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus