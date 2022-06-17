280 new jobs to be created in Tralee

280 new jobs are to be created in Tralee.

Irish healthcare communications consultancy and outsourcing organisation RelateCare is creating the jobs in its new facility in the town.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is in Kerry to attend the opening of the new offices today.

Advertisement

This expansion is supported by Enterprise Ireland.

The first 30 of the 280 new staff have just been hired and are working at the Tralee hub of RelateCare which is located on the campus of the Munster Technological University.

Work to recruit 250 additional management executives, support-function staff and front-line access-to-care staff is continuing as part of RelateCare’s ongoing expansion plans.

Advertisement

The Tralee site will support several blue-chip US healthcare clients, with administrative and clinical support services covering access to care activities and post discharge management.

The hub is also in the process of building teams to support Irish clients, and RelateCare will leverage its proximity to the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht to expand its Irish-speaking employee base.

Part of the Akusus Group, which includes Rigneydolphin, the company also recently appointed healthcare and life-sciences expert Liz Shanahan, who is from Castleisland, as its chairperson.

Advertisement

Ms Shanahan says it’s great news for the county.