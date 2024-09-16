272 deaths recorded in Kerry in the fourth quarter of 2023

272 deaths were recorded in Kerry in the fourth quarter of 2023.

That’s according to the latest CSO Vital Statistics report, which shows the death rate per 1000 population was 6.6%.

158 male and 114 female deaths were registered between October and December in the county.

Advertisement

An infant mortality rate of 5.5% per 1,000 births was recorded in Kerry during the period, with two infant deaths recorded.

Meanwhile, two neonatal deaths were registered in the county the fourth quarter last year.