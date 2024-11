There were 26 people on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.

19 patients were in emergency department, having been admitted without a bed to accommodate them.

Seven were waiting on trolleys in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's daily TrolleyWatch figures show 552 patients were waiting on trolleys nationwide.

University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital were the two most overcrowded hospitals in the country.