There are 23 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

16 people are on trolleys in the emergency department at UHK, while a further seven are on trolleys in wards around the hospital.

Nationally, there are 594 people waiting for a bed in hospitals today.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit by overcrowding with 120 people waiting on trolleys there.

There were 21 people waiting on trolleys in UHK yesterday.