26 patients are on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department today.

It follows 24 people on trolleys in UHK yesterday.

Nationally, the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation says 413 patients are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country.

Advertisement

That’s the highest number of patients on trolleys in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The most overcrowded facility is University Hospital Limerick where 69 people are waiting.