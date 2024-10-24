The number of people travelling on the Killarney to Skibbereen Bus Éireann route increased by 250% in the space of a year.

The National Transport Authority says the use of public transport services across the country increased by 12% from 2022 to 2023.

In July last year, TFI Local Link Kerry introduced the 280 and 281 bus services, connecting Waterville to Killarney and Kenmare respectively – over 6,800 people travelled on these services in December 2023 alone.

These Local Link routes link up with the 270 Killarney to Skibbereen line, and patronage on this service went up 250% between 2022 and 2023.

It rose from around 2,000 passengers per month in 2022 to approximately 7,000 passengers per month last year.