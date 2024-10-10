Advertisement
News

Massive increase in numbers using public transport in Kerry

Oct 10, 2024 17:23 By radiokerrynews
There's been a significant increase in the number of people using public transport in Kerry.

It's expected that 470,000 passengers will have travelled on public transport in Kerry by the end of this year.

Figures released by Local Link Kerry, show that in 2019, 160,000 passengers used the services.

This figure had jumped to 369,000 by 2023, and current projections show that 470,000 passengers will have travelled on public transport in Kerry by the end of this year.

Local Link Kerry comes under the umbrella of Transport for Ireland and is an agent of the National Transport Authority.

Its remit is to provide a reliable and affordable transport service for Kerry, and it currently operates bus services to 90 towns and villages in the county.

Alan O'Connell is Acting General Manager with Kerry Community Transport.

He says three news passenger routes came on stream this year, and more are planned for next year:

