231 Kerry drivers suspected of drink or drug driving in 2023

231 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving in Kerry last year.

That’s according to a report released today by the state body responsible for alcohol and drug detection in drivers.

Preliminary drug testing in Kerry resulted in 231 specimens tested for drink and drugs to be forwarded to the Medical Bureau of Road Safety.

215 of those were carried out by gardaí while 16 were tested in University Hospital Kerry.

Further toxicology analysis was carried out by the MBRS for evidential testing in each of those cases using blood or urine samples.

National figures from the 2023 annual report show that two drivers were arrested five times by Gardaí on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

265 motorists were arrested for drink or drug driving more than once last year; one of them was arrested seven times.

The report shows half of them were males aged between 13 and 34.

The bureau tests for alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, opiates, benzodiazepines and methamphetamines.

The highest numbers of specimens were taken between 10pm on Saturday evenings and 4am on Sunday mornings.