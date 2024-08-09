Advertisement
Kerry driving instructor welcomes plans to reform Road Safety Authority

Aug 9, 2024 17:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry driving instructor welcomes plans to reform Road Safety Authority
A Kerry driving instructor has welcomed plans to reform the Road Safety Authority and has said that driver test failure rates in the county are too high.

Gordon Sheehy of South West School of Motoring has backed proposals to remove responsibility for testing and licensing from the RSA.

Recently, the department of Transport announced it had commissioned an external review of the body.

Killarney and Tralee test centres have pass rates for regular car driving tests of 52.7% and 52.8% respectively.

Gordon Sheehy says the current system is broken.

