There are 22 people waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

They show there are 15 people on trolleys in UHK’s emergency department, while a further seven patients are on trolleys in wards around the hospital.

Advertisement

Nationally, there are 506 patients waiting for a bed in hospital today.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding with 90 people waiting on trolleys there.